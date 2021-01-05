A human rights activist and publisher of Saharareporters, Omoyele Sowore has arrived at the Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja wearing handcuffs.

TVC News had reported that the court presided over by Chief Magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello, would hear the bail application by Sowore and four other activists.

Sowore, who appeared alongside other activists, also held a book when he arrived at the court.

Recall that TVC News had reported that Sowore, Juwon Sanyaolu, Peter Williams, Emmanuel Bulus and Damilare Adenola. were on Monday ordered to be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre by a Magistrates’ Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja pending the consideration of their bail applications on Tuesday (today).

They were earlier arrested for holding a protest against bad governance on New Year’s Eve in Abuja and subsequently taken to a police unit infamously known as ‘Abattoir’ in the Lokogoma area of the FCT.

They are arraigned on three charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and attempting to incite others.

But the activists have pleaded not guilty to the charges.