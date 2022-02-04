Breaking : Protest Rocks Ondo University over incessant road accidents

Students of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba, AAUA, in Ondo State have protested against incessant road accidents near the school campus, mostly caused by heavy trucks plying the university community.

The protest is coming few days after a road accident claimed the life of a former student of the institution identified as Michael in one of the troubled spots in Akungba town.

It was gathered that the hit-and-run truck driver who killed the young man was trailed to neighboring town Oba-Akoko, where he was arrested around 10pm on Thursday.

This propelled the students of the school to embark on a protest

The protesters converged on the school main gate around 7am, holding placards with save our souls inscriptions.

Meanwhile, the University Management has postponed the ongoing examinations, to avoid escalation of the heated development.

A statement by the school read: “The Management of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, has expressed serious concern over the incessant rate of accidents claiming the lives of students of the University.