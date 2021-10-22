Breaking News

Breaking: Presidential Committee indicts IPOB/ESN of carrying out massive attacks

Breaking: Presidential Committee indicts IPOB/ESN of carrying out massive attacks

The adhoc Committee inaugurated by the President, Muhammadu Buhari headed by the Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has indicted Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB/ESN members of carrying out massive attacks on democratic institutions especially INEC Facilities with a view to hampering democratic process in Nigeria.

The committee through its investigation held that acting on the instigating directives of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB members and #EndSARS protesters attacked and killed many security agents, destroyed several public and private properties, including Police stations, public transport buses and other facilities across the country.

Nnamdi Kanu through an online call-in radio programme (Radio Biafra), further instigated IPOB members to burn down all police stations and kill Government security forces, which was carried out and several Security personnel (especially Police Officers) were killed and public and private properties destroyed.

The committee added that as a consequence of Nnamdi Kanu’s broadcasts, there were nineteen (19) attacks on INEC facilities that resulted in the destruction of offices as well as burning of eighteen (18) INEC logistical vehicles, several election materials, equipment and ICT gadgets in Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo States.

