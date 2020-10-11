#EndSARS Protesters at the police headquarters in Abuja being hit by Police water canons as #EndSARS protests continue across Nigeria @NigeriaGov @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @DrAhmadLawan @femigbaja @PoliceNG pic.twitter.com/00YCpqWjSu

#EndSARS Protesters of the #EndSARS campaign under attack from police using water cannons and teargas in Abuja @NigeriaGov @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @DrAhmadLawan @femigbaja @PoliceNG pic.twitter.com/bg7ZDNGzGR

— TVC News (@tvcnewsng) October 11, 2020