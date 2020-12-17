A group of Persons living with Disabilities are currently protesting at the National Assembly.

Our Correspondents report that the purpose of the protest is yet to be known as at the time of filing this report.

Security operatives are trying to put the situation under control and the entrances into the Assembly complex have been shut.

There are reports that one of the protesters has collapsed and efforts are ongoing to revive him.

Similarly, tear gas are being fired to disperse the protesters.

Advertisement

UPDATE: Persons Living With Disability protest at the National Assembly, Security operatives seal entrances

. pic.twitter.com/ZWmYyKMbu7 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) December 17, 2020