Breaking: PDP zones national chairmanship to North

Nigeria’s main opposition political party, People’s Democratic Party, has announced the zoning of its national chairmanship position to the northern part of the country.

The decision was part of the resolutions reached at the end of the deliberations of the PDP National Zoning Committee held in Enugu on Thursday.

The committee says the National Zoning Committee of the PDP was given the mandate to zone National offices to be contested by all PDP Members of the Party at the PDP National Convention of the Party scheduled for October 30/31 2021 by the National Executive Committee of the Party.

It however stated that the mandate of the Committee does not include Zoning of the offices of the President, Vice President and other Executive and Legislative offices of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It also added that the decision of the Committee to zone the Party offices does not in any way affect the executive and legislative offices in Nigeria.

The committee further stated that zoning of offices on PDP has traditionally been between the North and South of Nigeria.

The party said the decision of the PDP Zoning Committee is in line with the Constitution of the Party on Zoning and rotation of Party and national offices in the interest of justice, equity and fairness.

The zoning committee consequently said the current offices being held by officers in the Southern Zones of the country, namely, South West, South East and South South zones , should swap places with the offices currently in the northern zones of Nigeria, namely, North West, North East and North Central zones.