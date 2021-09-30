Breaking News

Breaking: PDP zones national chairmanship to North

Breaking: PDP zones national chairmanship to North Breaking: PDP zones national chairmanship to North

Nigeria’s main opposition political party, People’s Democratic Party, has announced the zoning of its national chairmanship position to the northern part  of the country.

The decision was part of the resolutions  reached at the end of the deliberations of the PDP National Zoning Committee held in Enugu on Thursday.

The committee says the National Zoning Committee of the PDP was given the mandate to zone National offices to be contested by all PDP Members of the Party at the PDP National Convention of the Party scheduled for October 30/31 2021 by the National Executive Committee of the Party.

It however stated that the mandate of the Committee does not include Zoning of the offices of the President, Vice President and other Executive and Legislative offices of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It also added that the decision of the Committee to zone the Party offices does not in any way affect the executive and legislative offices in Nigeria.

The committee further stated that zoning of offices on PDP has traditionally been between the North and South of Nigeria.

The party said the decision of the PDP Zoning Committee is in line with the Constitution of the Party on Zoning and rotation of Party and national offices in the interest of justice, equity and fairness.

The zoning committee consequently said the current offices being held by officers in the Southern Zones of the country, namely, South West, South East and South South zones , should swap places with the offices currently in the northern zones of Nigeria, namely, North West, North East and North Central zones.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Arrest of Judges: Lawyers bicker on legality

TVCN
Oct 25, 2016

As the face off between the National Judicial Council and the federal government continues on the fate…

FAAC meeting deadlock as Adeosun questions NNPC’s remittance

TVCN
Jun 29, 2018

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun has explained that failure by the NNPC to justify the amount it remitted…

Lagos-Trade-Fair-TVCNews

2017 Lagos International Trade Fair kicks off

TVCN
Nov 5, 2017

The 2017 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair is now opened in Lagos. (more…)

Former South Sudan vice president to be reinstated: presidency

TVCN
Jul 9, 2018

South Sudan’s former vice president Riek Machar will be reinstated in his position as part of a (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

PDP congratulates new Ohanaeze Ndigbo president, Obiozor

11 Jan 2021 5.49 pm

The national leadership of the Nigeria’s…

Continue reading

Nigeria at 60: APC, PDP fecilitate with Nigerians, ask citizens to unite

01 Oct 2020 5.34 pm

As Nigeria marks its independence Anniversary,…

Continue reading

PDP holds NEC meeting in Abuja

29 Apr 2021 12.35 pm

The National Executive Committee meeting…

Continue reading