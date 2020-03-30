Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Mr. Makinde is now the latest Governor to have contracted the virus bringing the number of infected Governors to three.

He made the announcement via his Twitter handle.

”I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.”

“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully. Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe.”