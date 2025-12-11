President Bola Tinubu’s ambassadorial nominees have arrived at the National Assembly ahead of their scheduled Senate screening on Thursday. Among those seen at the National Assembly were former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode, former presidential spokesperson Reno Omokri, former Enugu State ...

Among those seen at the National Assembly were former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode, former presidential spokesperson Reno Omokri, former Enugu State governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and former Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Dambazau.

Their arrival comes two weeks after President Tinubu submitted a 32-member list of ambassadorial nominees to the Senate on November 29 for confirmation.

The list includes 15 career diplomats and 17 non-career appointees, who are expected to be posted to countries where Nigeria maintains diplomatic relations and to international organisations such as the United Nations.

The nominations have attracted attention due to the inclusion of high-profile political figures. Notable names on the list include former INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, former governors Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, former presidential aide Reno Omokri, and Fani-Kayode.

Women also feature in the list, with four career diplomats and six non-career nominees.

The ambassadorial nominations have faced criticism from some quarters, particularly regarding the inclusion of former political office-holders.

Former Senate Leader Ali Ndume has called for the withdrawal of the list, arguing that it violates the Federal Character principle outlined in the Nigerian Constitution.

Ndume claimed that several states were underrepresented or entirely excluded, while others had multiple nominees.

Senate screening for the nominees is set to commence on Thursday.