The leader of the indigenous people of Biafra has tendered an apology to the federal high court, for comments he made to the court, the judge, the prosecutor, and his defense team.

Mr Kanu speaking through his new legal representation Kanu Agabi said he made those comments while angry.

He apologised to his legal team for castigating them and also comments made against the former judge handling his case Justice Binta Nyako as she is a very respected judge who did not deserve these comments

“This is a time for peace and we must make peace, differences should be resolved peacefully.

“We are one nation and must unite, we must forget the past and form a new nation of peace, ” Kanu said.

” Prosecuting counsel Adegboyega Awomolo reacting to the apology tendered by Mr Kanu, says he has forgiven him for the comments made by Mr Kanu as he is a prosecutor and not a persecutor and will do his duty diligently without any form of emotions.

The presiding Judge, Justice James Omotosho says the length of the trial may have taken a toll on Mr Kanu, when he was arraigned in 2015 he was 47 now he is 57 and still does not know where he is headed, this may have led him to make certain comments which were not right.

Justice Omotosho also tendered an apology to the prosecutor on behalf of Mr Kanu.