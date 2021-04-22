Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has ordered the immediate closure of four markets in three local government areas of the state.

This follows Wednesday attack that claimed over fifty lives and many sustained injuries.

The affected markets are Dansadau Market in Maru Local Government, Dauran Market in Zurmi Local Government area

Others are Magami and Wanke Markets in Gusau Local government.

Governor Matawalle expressed sadness over the incident, describing it as inhuman.

He noted with dismay, the callous act of terrorism meted out on innocent citizens while carrying out their legitimate businesses in search of their livelihoods

“It is sad and condemnable the act of terrorism targeted at law-abiding citizens who have been contributing to the development of the state in particular and the country in general”

“We as government are disturbed by the senseless killings, maiming and general destruction of lives and property of the mostly farming communities”

“Our heart goes with the family of the deceased and the entire people of the state ” Matawalle Said.

The Governor further ordered the immediate stock-taking of the damages inflicted on the affected communities to provide the needed support and assistance.

He assured of the readiness of his administration to continue to work toward curbing Insecurity in all parts of the state.