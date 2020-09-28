A former Ambassador and Foreign Minister until 2009, Moctar Ouane, has been appointed Prime Minister of Mali’s Transition government.

The 64-year-old Ouane until his appointment’s, was a General Delegate for Peace and Security at the Commission of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA).

Mr Ouane is expected to form his cabinet on Tuesday, 29th September.

Meanwhile, the military junta has also appointed Colonel Daouda Sogoba as the new Chief of staff to the president. He replaces Colonel Oumar Dao, on that post since 2014.

70-year-old retired Col. Bah Ndaw, was inaugurated on Friday as President of the 18-month Transition government.

ECOWAS has also demanded the unconditional release of senior officials of the deposed government of elected President Ibrahim Keita, still under military detention.

ECOWAS also wants the dissolution of the ruling military Council set up by the junta and clarification of the Transition Charter, especially the status of the Transition Government’s vice president.

ECOWAS insists that on no circumstance should the VP replace the President, while the junta thinks otherwise.

Ousted president Keita has since left Mali for the United Arab Emirates for medical reasons.