The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, JAMB, has announced the postponement of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

The exam was earlier scheduled for the 5th and 9th of June this year.

The announcement was made on Saturday by the Registrar of the examination body, Professor Isha’aq Oloyede.

The exam will now hold between June 19 and July 3, while the Mock examination that precedes the actual UTME will now hold on the 3rd of June.

The board also extended registration by two weeks as against 15th of May, 2021.

