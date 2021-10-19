BREAKING: Gunmen kill two traditional rulers in Imo

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed death of two traditional rulers after yet to be identified Gunmen opened fire on them.

The traditional rulers were having a stakeholders meeting at the council headquarters at Nnenasa in the Njaba Local Government Area of the state state when the hoodlums struck.

The monarchs who lost their lives were Eze E. A Duruebure, obi one of Okwudor and Eze Sampson Osunwa of Ihebinowere autonomous community.

It was also learnt that some other traditional rulers were left with broken heads and hands.

As of the time of filing this report, the council headquarters was in a state of panic.