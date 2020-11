One of the wives of Mr Olugbenga Ale, Chief of Staff to Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

The woman was kidnapped in Owena area of the State on Thursday night.

The woman was coming with four other women from Lagos.

This is barely 24 hours after kidnappers murdered Oba Adegoke Isreal Adeusi, traditional ruler of Ifon in Ose Local Government Area of the state .