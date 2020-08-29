Four persons have been confirmed dead in an accident that involved one tanker, one truck and six motor-cyclesin Ikare, Akoko North East local government.

The accident was said to have occurred opposite Okorun Police station, Ikare.

Among the dead were a pregnant woman and her two children.

Several persons were seriously injured in the accident. Many of the dead were said to be motor-cycle riders.

It was gathered that a tanker conveying diesel had a break failure and crashed into a truck which eventually crushed the commercial motor-cyclists.

Eye witnesses said the number of deaths have risen to eight but spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ondo, Omotola Ogungbawo, confirmed four deaths.

Bodies of the dead and injured victim were taken to General Hospital mortuary and clinic respectively.