The Federal Government has directed all educational institutions in Nigeria to resume academic activities by October 12.

This includes the 104 Unity Colleges across the country.

States and private schools are expected to fix their resumption date following the COVID-19 guidelines.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, Adamu Adamu, minister of education, said ”unity schools” are to reopen on October 12 while private and state schools will determine their own opening schedule.

He added that any schools who fails to comply with the guildlines and should there be any outbreak risk closure of their schools.