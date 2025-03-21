The Federal High court sitting at Lokoja on Thursday, granted an interim injunction restraining INEC, its staff, agents, privies or assigns from receiving, accepting or acting on any petition containing signatures of members of Kogi Central Senatorial District and conducting any referendum upon such petition for the purpose of initiating a re-call process of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria pending the determination of the Motion on Notice to the same effect.

The ruling read, “It is hereby ordered as follows;

“That an interim injunction is granted restraining the Defendant, their staff, agents, privies or assigns from receiving, accepting or acting in any way whatsoever on any purported petitions submitted to the Defendant by any person or persons whatsoever, containing fictitious signatures and names of purported members of Kogi State Central Senatorial District of Kogi State and conducting any referendum whatsoever upon such Petition for the purpose of initiating a re-call process of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Senator representing the said Senatorial District in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

“That the enrolled order of this Honourable Court alongside the Motion on Notice be served on the Defendant/Respondent pending the determination of the substantive suit.”

The court’s decision followed an Ex-parte application for interim injunction, supported by an Affidavit of Extreme Urgency and sworn to by Anebe Jacob Ogirima and four others, all registered voters and constituents of Kogi Central Senatorial District.

Following the ruling, the case has been adjourned to May 6, 2025.

The court granted the application following an Ex-parte application for interim injunction supported by an Affidavit of Extreme urgency together with other court processes sworn to by Anebe Jacob Ogirima for himself and four others who are registered voters and constituents of Kogi Central Senatorial District of Kogi State.

The case has been adjourned to 6th May, 2025 for report of service and further mention.