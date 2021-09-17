[BREAKING] Court grants N20b aggravated damages to Sunday Igboho

An Oyo State High Court has granted a twenty billion naira aggravated damages to the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adetyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Justice Ladiran Akintola who gave the judgment in Ibadan, said all relief sought by the Yoruba Nation activist are also granted.

Justice Ladiran said the judgment would serve a lesson to Government agencies who are fond of infringing on the fundamental human rights of citizens.

Sunday Adeyemo had earlier filed a 500 billion naira compensation from the Federal Government for infringing on his fundamental human rights.

Counsel to Sunday Igboho, Yomi Aliu while reacting to this said the judgement by the court was fair and historical in the history of Nigerian democracy.