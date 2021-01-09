A Federal High Court has dismissed the alleged Certificate Forgery suit filled by the All Progressives Congress and its Chieftain against Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Delivering the judgment, the presiding judge said he who alleges must prove, the burden of prove is on the plaintiffs to lay credible evidence that the defendant submitted false documents in his form EC9 and 001.

The judge further stated that none of the plaintiff’s witnesses was able to prove the certificates were forged.

He also added that none of the witnesses went to the university to verify the certificate, rather, the plaintiffs relied on the photocopy attached to his form.