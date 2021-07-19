<div class="kvgmc6g5 cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x c1et5uql ii04i59q">\r\n<div dir="auto"><em><strong>The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor confirms crash of military aircraft in Kaduna.<\/strong><\/em><\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<em><strong><!--more--><\/strong><\/em>\r\n<div dir="auto"><em><strong>Confirming the incident, General Irabor said it was due to banditry actions. <\/strong><\/em><\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">He added that the pilot was rescued and he is receiving medication.<\/div>