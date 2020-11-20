President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, met with leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Southwest.

The leaders were led by the former interim national chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande.

The meeting, which took place in the President’s office in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, held behind closed-doors.

Others in the visiting party included Chief Segun Osoba, Prince Tajudeen Olusi and Dr. Abayomi Finnih.

The minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare confirmed the visit in a post on his twitter handle.

Advertisement

Just now. Baba Bisi Akande, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Lagos Chieftains, Baba Olusi and Chief Finni in the villa on a courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari today. pic.twitter.com/e6DiGfTDGW — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) November 20, 2020

Details of the meeting remain sketchy as at the time of filing this report as the visitors declined responding to questions from State House Correspondents.