Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has won the All Progressives Governorship primary election.

He polled 2,458 votes to beat other aspirants.

His closest rival, Olusola Oke polled 262 votes.

Breakdown:

Ifeoluwa Oyedele: 1 vote

Adelami: 4 votes

Anifowose: 2 votes

Nathaniel: 4 votes

Owoniyi: 1 vote

Isaac Kekemeke: 19 votes

Okejimi: No Vote

Olusola Oke: 262 votes

Rotimi Akeredolu: 2,458 votes