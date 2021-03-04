Suspected bandits have again abducted over sixty persons and set ablaze houses and farm produce in Ruwan Tofa village, that’s in Maru local government area of Zamfara state.

The attack is coming few days after two hundred and seventy nine abducted Jangebe School Girls were rescued through the state government’s peace initiative.

A source who has confirmed to TVC News said half of the village was razed, and vehicles and shops set ablaze.

The source said four wives and children from the same family were abducted, leaving behind only a seven year old.

He said the village head and his entire family have also been abducted. Among them are married women, children and the elderly.

Police in the state say the command is still gathering facts and will come with updates later in the day.