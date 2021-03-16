The Police in Ogun State have confirmed the release of two students of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ayetoro Campus who were kidnapped on Sunday night.

Following the abduction of two students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ayetoro Campus on Sunday night, the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Ogun Axis/Joint Campus Committee has threatened to shut down all tertiary institutions in the state in protest for the abduction of their colleagues.

The police Public Relations officer in the State, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed that Adeyemo Precious and Oyefule Abiola are currently with the Police.

There release came after spending about 48 hours with their abductors.

TVC News is yet to get details on those who kidnapped the students and the location where they were rescued.