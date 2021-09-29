Breaking News

Boxing champion, Manny Pacquiao announces retirement

Manny Pacquiao, a Filipino senator and boxing champion, who holds world titles in eight different divisions has announced his retirement from the sport.

Mr. Pacquiao made the announcement on Wednesday on Facebook, thanking fans all around the world for the memories.

 

He now intends to run for President of the Philippines in the 2022 elections.

“I just heard the final bell. Boxing is over,” said Pacquiao, who is known for his fast footwork and even faster punches.

“To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing,” wrote Pacquiao,

“Thank you for changing my life, when my family was desperate, you gave us hope, you gave me the chance to fight my way out of poverty,” Pacquiao said in the video. “Because of you, I was able to inspire people all over the world. Because of you I have been given the courage to change more lives. I will never forget what I have done and accomplished in my life that I can’t imagine. I just heard the final bell. The boxing is over.”

Pacquiao had 62 victories, eight losses, and two draws in his 26-year, 72-fight career. 39 of the 62 victories were by knockout, while 23 were by decision. He won a total of 12 world titles.

He was one of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s most ardent supporters, supporting the leader’s violent drug war and bid to reinstate the death penalty.
However, their political relationships deteriorated after Pacquiao criticized Duterte’s favorable relationship with China as well as government corruption. He was deposed as president of the country’s dominant political party in July.

Pacquiao started his political career with failed congressional run in 2007. He won a seat at the lower house of congress in 2010, representing the southern Sarangani province. The two-term congressman was elected for a six-year term in the upper chamber in 2016.

