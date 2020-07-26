Watford and Bournemouth have joined Norwich City in dropping down to the Championship as the final two relegation spots of the 2019-20 Premier League were decided on Sunday.

Norwich went into the final round of fixtures as the only side to have been condemned to the drop, trailing Aston Villa in 17th by no less than 13 points to make an instant return to the second tier.

But with just three points separating 19th-placed Bournemouth, Watford in 18th and the Birmingham club, there was plenty to play for in a thrilling final day of this interrupted campaign.