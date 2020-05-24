The Anambra state government working with the consent of its Delta state counterpart has erected a gate at the Niger bridge to restrict inter border pedestrian and vehicular movements to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

The taskforce members on border closure who shut the gate earlier today confirmed the gate was erected last night and will be shut intermittently to check movements.

Only those exempted are allowed entry and exit and the gate will be shut completely from 8pm to 7am which is inline with the federal government directive of curfew.

This is also coming after allegations that all the cases of covid-19 discovered in Anambra involved persons that sneaked into the State while inter-state movement was barred.

According to the NCDC statistics, Delta State has recorded 31 cases of Covid-19 and Anambra has reported eight cases as of yesterday.

Nigeria now has a total of 7,526 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has discharged 2,174 persons.

The death toll from the COVID-19 virus still stands at 221.