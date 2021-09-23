Borno devt partners provides livelihood support to 140,000 households

The United Nations, in conjunction with the government of Borno, has offered livelihood assistance to 140,000 vulnerable households in the state’s thirteen local government areas.

The assistance was provided under the project Restoring and Promoting Sustainable Agriculture-based Livelihoods in Borno State to Improve Food Security, Employment, and Nutrition.

The Food and Agriculture Organization, UN WOMEN, and the World Food Programme are implementing the three-year program with the help of the European Union.