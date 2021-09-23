Breaking News

Borno devt partners provides livelihood support to 140,000 households

Borno devt partners provides livelihood support to 140,000 households Borno devt partners provides livelihood support to 140,000 households

The United Nations, in conjunction with the government of Borno, has offered livelihood assistance to 140,000 vulnerable households in the state’s thirteen local government areas.

The assistance was provided under the project Restoring and Promoting Sustainable Agriculture-based Livelihoods in Borno State to Improve Food Security, Employment, and Nutrition.

The Food and Agriculture Organization, UN WOMEN, and the World Food Programme are implementing the three-year program with the help of the European Union.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

BREAKING: Sudan coup leader, Awad Ibn Auf steps down

TVCN
Apr 12, 2019

The head of Sudan's Transitional council, Awad Ibn Auf has stepped down a day after long-time leader…

U.N condemns Boko Haram attack on IDP camp in Borno

TVCN
Nov 3, 2018

The United Nations has condemned the suspected Boko haram attack on an internally displaced (more…)

Governors dare labour over strike and other newspaper headlines

TVCN
Oct 14, 2019

https://youtu.be/PJXJSIbpQjc

Benue governor, Ortom hints at quitting APC

TVCN
Jul 16, 2018

Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has hinted at his plan to quit the ruling All Progressives Congress…

TVC News Special Reports

UN, Pope hail Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty as important step

22 Jan 2021 9.45 am

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear…

Continue reading

Communities team up to tackle kidnapping in Abuja

21 Jul 2020 9.35 am

Continue reading

Reps charge IGP, security agencies to intensify efforts in tackling insecurity

14 Jun 2019 10.13 am

The House of Representatives at its maiden…

Continue reading