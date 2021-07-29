A consensus arrangement has been adopted by the Borno State chapter of the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming ward congress in the state.

The decsion was outcome of a meeting of party stakeholders held on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

The acting state Chairman of the party, Ali Dalori, who coordinated the meeting, pledged to provide a level- playing ground for all contestants.

The State Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, moved the motion for the adoption of the mode the motion was seconded by a former member of the House of Representatives, Abdu Musa, and unanimously adopted after a voice vote was taken.

After the adoption of the decision, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, who is the leader of the party, called for strict adherence to APC rules and regulations guiding the conduct of congresses.