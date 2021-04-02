The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has dismissed claims by terror group, Boko Haram, that it shot down the missing Alpha jet which disappeared from radar on Wednesday while conducting operations against insurgents in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Terror group, Boko Haram, had through a viral video clip released earlier on Friday claimed responsibility for downing the aircraft.

But the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet dismissed the claim, saying that the viral video could be clips from a previous incident.

He pointed out that the video was fraught with inconsistencies that established it was fake, adding that the lush vegetation in one of the videos suggest it was not in the Northeast.

According to him, “We have seen some videos but there is nothing that has proven that the aircraft in those clips belongs to us, or have you seen a Nigerian Air Force aircraft number or the body of Air Force pilot or have you seen any Air Force uniform.

He added that Until we get all these details straightened out, we are not going to go into speculation.

“That video could have been shot somewhere. I have seen four videos so far. One of them has lush vegetation in the background, and I wonder where they have such vegetation in the Northeast.

Unless they did something and they are releasing the clips bit by bit, we are waiting.

“Except we have evidence, because like I said, these persons have families and you cannot go to their wives, parents or wards, you must bring concrete evidence. There must be something to show.”

Boko Haram terror group had claimed it shot down a Nigerian fighter jet that went missing earlier this week and which the air force said may have crashed, according to a militant video released earlier on Friday.

The Alpha light attack jet was on a mission to support troops fighting militants in northeastern Borno State when it lost radar contact on Wednesday, according to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The NAF spokesperson promised to issue a comprehensive statement on the false claim of the terrorist group shortly