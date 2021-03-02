Boko Haram insurgents have on Monday evening displaced security operatives and took control of the ancient town of Dikwa in Borno, northeast Nigeria.

Dikwa town is about 90km away from Maiduguri the Borno State capital and has experienced several attacks from the insurgents since the liberation of the town in 2016.

The town also hosts the military Super Camp 9 where the Army Chief visited last 17 days and gave an order for the retaking of Marte local government.

The attack on Dikwa came barely days after the military engaged the insurgents in a battle to retake Marte Local Government Area from the militants.

According to sources who spoke with TVC News, the insurgents have also taken control of the United Nations hub in the area.

Effort to get the military’s response to the report from Dikwa proved abortive as at the time of this report.

