Boko Haram attacks Yobe community, sets Police Station, School ablaze

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have attacked Buni Yadi village in Gujba local government area of Yobe state.

Available information revealed that the fighters set ablaze the local division police station and primary school in the community.

A resident of the village who spoke with Tvc Correspondent on the condition of anonymity says the terrorists reportedly stormed Buni Yadi town around 6pm, and started shooting sporadically which led to fleeing survivors ran into the bush

Another Source from the community confirmed to our correspondent that the military fighter jets have engaged the fighters with aerial bombardment.

The Yobe police command is yet to make an official statement on the unfortunate incident.

Buni Yadi is fifty kilometres away from the capital city, Damaturu.