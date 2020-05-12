The Department Of State Services has granted bail to a Bayelsa blogger over the alleged publication of fake news on the collapse of a seven billion naira Isolation Centre at the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja, Kogi State.

On the 30th of April photos appeared Online that a COVID – 19 Isolation Centre built for seven billion naira by the Kogi State Government has been destroyed by a rainstorm.



A barrage of reactions followed that publication which was refuted by the Kogi State Government.

Nine days later, the news broke that the publisher of naijalivetv.com had been abducted in Bayelsa, drawing concerns from the public particularly, journalists in the state.

Three days after that incident, the Department Of State Services admitted he was in their custody.

An official of the DSS cited a publication from the blogger who allegedly quoted the Governor Of Kogi State of ordering his arrest.

The duty of the DSS is defined in relation to fake news and related developments.