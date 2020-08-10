An Upper Shari’a Court sitting in Kano has sentenced a 22-year old singer Yahaya Aminu Sharif to death by hanging over blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

In his ruling, the Shari’a court Khadi, Aliyu Kani, found the singer, guilty of a one-count charge bordering on derogatory comment contained in one of his songs.

Yahaya Sharif, who happens to be a resident of Sharifai quarters in Kano municipal, was accused of committing blasphemy against the prophet in a song that went viral on social media in March 2020.

Hundreds of youths protested his actions by converging on the Kano Hisbah board headquarters months ago.