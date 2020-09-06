Police are hunting a single suspect after a series of stabbings in Birmingham city centre early on Sunday.

One man died, another man and a woman suffered serious injuries, while five others received injuries which were not thought to be life-threatening.

Chief Superintendent Steve Graham said victims appeared to be attacked at random, but there was “absolutely no suggestion” they were terror-related.

But an eyewitness who works in a bar in the area, told Newsmen that she saw the night escalate quite quickly…tensions started running high, fights started to break out.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said there was no indication that the attack was terror-related.