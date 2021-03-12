National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno(Rtd), has revealed that funds meant for the procurement of arms and ammunition running into billions of naira under the past service chiefs were unaccounted for.

The NSA disclosed this in an interview with the Hausa service of the BBC on Friday.

This revelation is coming more than a month after President Muhammadu Buhari replaced the service chiefs led by Gabriel Olonishakin, who was Chief of defence staff.

Others were Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, Chief of Air Staff, Abubakar Sadique and Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ibas.

They were replaced on January 26.

Advertisement

The former service chiefs were also given ambassadorial appointments by the president.

The Senate has since cleared them despite the petitions against them.

The revelation by the NSA may come as a shocker to most Nigerians with him doubling down that neither the money nor the arms were on ground upon resumption of the new service chiefs.

He added that he was not accusing the former service chiefs, but insisted nobody has the information about the whereabouts of the money.