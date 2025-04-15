Suspected herdsmen are currently attacking Otobi in Akpa district of Otukpo local government area of Benue state.

The attack which started about 5.30pm on Tuesday, according to the lawmaker representating Otukpo-Akpa in the Benue State House of Assembly, Mister Kennedy Angbo who hails from Akpa district say, unconfirmed number of persons have been killed and hundreds flee the community.

A resident of Otobi Community, Mister Edwin Emma says many persons are feared killed as he call for help from government and security forces.

” we are being attacked by herdsmen at Otobi community, my wife and children are fleeing from the community as I speak, please call for help”.

Otobi, the community hosting the federal ministry of Water Resources Multipurpose water dan, has come under attack two time in the month of April as the security guard at the facility was killed ten days ago.