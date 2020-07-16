Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has been appointed chairman of the Ondo State APC Governorship Primary Election Committee.

The Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee led by the governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, constituted the Primary Election and Appeal Committees.

Governor Yahaya Bello will chair the Primary Election Committee while Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe will chair the Primary Election Appeal Committee.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena.

Ondo State Governorship Primary Election Committee

1. H.E. Yahaya Bello – Chairman

2. Olorogun o’tega Emerhor OON – Secretary

3. Alwan Hassan – Member

4. Chief Samuel Sambo – Member

5. Hajiya Binta Salihu – Member

6. Mr. Emma Andy – Member

7. Dr. Adebayo Adelabu – Member

8. Abdullahi Aliyu – Member

9. Mrs. Margret Ngozi Igwe – Member

Ondo State Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee

1. Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe – Chairman

2. Arch. Abdulmimuni Okara – Secretary

3. Mr. Festus Fientes – Member

4. Mr. Okon Owoefiak – Member

5. Mr. ABBA Isah – Member

6. Alh. Umar Duhu – Member

7. Hon. Sani El-katuzu – Member

8. Mrs. Osuere Eunice – Member

9. Emeka Agaba – Member

Both Committees will be inaugurated by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni at the APC National Secretariat on Friday.