Reality TV star Saskay has announced her admission to the Brussels School of Governance, where she will pursue a Master’s degree in Global Security and Strategy.

Sharing the milestone via her Instagram handle, Saskay revealed that after a five-year wait, she is finally stepping into this new chapter thanks to a scholarship.

Reflecting on her journey, she admitted it was filled with moments of doubt and frustration but credited her perseverance and faith for keeping her on track.

As she prepares to dive back into academia and the international arena, Saskay described feeling both excited and overwhelmed, ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities ahead.

She wrote: “ ‘When the time is right, I the Lord, will make it happen’ (Isiah 60:22b) and he did! I waited 5 years for this opportunity and even almost gave up last year by registering to study a random course I wasn’t half as passionate about. There were times I cried myself to sleep because I wanted more and I just wanted to go to school. But this year was the year! From gaining admission, to scholarship and the hectic visa process, it was all destined.

“I came across people I believe God sent to just assist me through it all.

“I remember going for Thanksgiving in church before I even got admission cause I recently learned to give thanks even before my blessings arrived.

So grateful to my sisters and my friends for how much they supported me through it all.

“I’m doing a Masters in Global Security and Strategy, and babyyyy I’ve already called my sister once crying cause I felt so overwhelmed Being out of touch with the international arena and just diving back in is one hell of a ride but I am strapped (or atleast I think I am). Anyways, I was gonna do a nonchalant post but this caption is now too long so bye guyssss!”