Players of German Bundesliga side, Bayern Munich on Monday returned to training for the first time since matches were halted.

Germany suspended all top flight football activities on the 13th of March, but recommended clubs could resume training by the start of April.

An official statement released by the Bundesliga leaders revealed that the club will resume training session on Monday.

The statement read: “The Bayern Munich first team will return to training in small groups from Monday, April 6,”

“This will be done in coordination with government policy and the relevant authorities.

“It goes without saying that all hygiene regulations will be strictly observed.”

Bayern becomes the third German team to resume training since the pandemic stalled Football Activities across the World, after Schalke and Frankfurt started training last week.

The Bundesliga remains suspended until the 30th of April.