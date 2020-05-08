Germany’s all-time leading scorer, Miroslav Klose has been appointed Bayern Munich assistant coach for next season.

The 41-year-old has been a youth coach at the club for the past two years after retiring as a player in 2016.

He spent four seasons as a player with Bayern from 2007, winning league and cup honours.

Bayern head coach Hansi Flick, who signed a contract extension last month, was Germany assistant coach when a side featuring Klose won the 2014 World Cup.

Klose scored 71 goals in 137 games for Germany between 2001 and 2014.

He also played for Kaiserslautern, Werder Bremen and Italian side Lazio.