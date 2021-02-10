The Bayelsa State government has expressed its readiness to consolidate on the already existing relationship between the state and the United States of America.

Governor Douye Diri made this known while playing host to a delegation from the American Embassy Political and Economic Affairs Bureau in government house.

The US Embassy Political and Economic Chief, Mr. Brandon Hudspeth, while admitting that the US mission enjoyed a robust relationship with previous administrations, wished to continue the partnership towards the benefit of both parties.