The Bayelsa Police Command has confirmed the recovery of the bodies of the six Police Officers who drowned on election duty in Southern Ijaw on Saturday.

In an exclusive interview with TVC, Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat confirmed that the bodies are already in the morgue.

“The unfortunate incident occurred on Friday, December 4, 2020, when one of the speedboats conveying eleven Policemen from Yenagoa to Southern Ijaw capsized at Oporoma. Five of the Policemen were rescued immediately, while six were missing,” according to a police statement.

Governor Diri, who also condoled with the families of the deceased policemen, said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, on Sunday, that their sudden demise while on national duty was very painful.