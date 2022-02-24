Bauchi gov visits Obasanjo, says Nigeria’s leadership should be on merit

Bauchi state governor and presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic party, Senator. Bala Mohammed on Wednesday met with Nigeria’s former president, Olusegun Obasanjo behind closed doors in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Speaking to newsmen after the closed door meeting that lasted one hour, the governor said he had come to visit the former president because he was instrumental to his career development as well as discuss some of his personal aspirations ahead the 2023 elections.

The governor stressed that Nigeria’s leadership should be based on merit towards bringing everybody on board.

He added that the People’s Democratic Party is rebuilding the party towards providing Nigerians the opportunity to rescue Nigeria from the present division the country has found itself.

The governor however stressed he is optimistic of getting the PDP ticket, saying that Nigeria is too large to be ignored.