Spanish giants Barcelona are considering their former striker Thierry Henry as a replacement for outgoing boss Quique Setien.

The former striker is currently the coach of MLS side Montreal Impact, who he has guided to just one victory in his six games in charge.

The Frenchman previously was assistant coach to Roberto Martinez at Belgium before taking his first managerial job at Monaco.

Henry scored 49 goals for the Blaugrana across three seasons and is now on their managerial shortlist.

The list also includes former Barcelona defender Ronald Koeman.