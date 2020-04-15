After staying on the sidelines since the start of electoral campaigns in the United States, former president, Barack Obama, has finally endorsed his deputy during his tenure.

In a video posted online, Barack Obama said choosing Joe Biden to be his vice was one of the best decisions he ever made and believes he has all the qualities needed in a president right now.

The endorsement is in an effort to bring the democratic party together ahead of the election and will give him access to a network of donors and other allies.

It comes after Joe Biden’s last rival in the race, Bernie Sanders, backed him on Monday.