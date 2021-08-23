Suspected armed bandits have opened fire on a tanker carrying premium motor spirit known as petrol in Dansadau area in Maru local government area of Zamfara State.

The Tanker was conveying the product to a filling station in the area

Eye witnesses said the tanker was attacked along the old military check points close to Yargaladima village

The driver and two others in the vehicle escaped to the bush

Other vehicles including a Canter Mitsubishi, and were also attacked at the same point

Advertisement

Some of the passengers sustained injuries during the incident and had to trekked on foot for several kilometers to reach their destination in Dansadau.

Efforts to speak to police Authorities in Zamfara yielded no result as the Spokesperson of the command Superintendent Shehu Mohammed is not responding to phone calls.