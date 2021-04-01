Armed bandits have killed one Dayyabu Jafar, a former Councillor of Gayam Ward, that’s in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state.

He was attacked and killed while working on his farm at Ungwan Fada within the locality.

Another person, Yusuf Dallatu, has also been killed by bandits at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru local government area of the state.

In a separate incidence, a mob has attacked some herders and their cattle along the Mabushi cattle route in Zangon Kataf local government area.

The herders who were in the employ of one Alhaji Usman were moving their cattle from Fadan Kaje to Bakin Kogi via the cattle route, when they were attacked.

Luckily, the mob in large numbers wielding machetes and other weapons were repelled by troops who responded to a distress call.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai prayed for the repose of souls of the slain, and sends condolences to their families.