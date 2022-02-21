Bandits kill four NSCDC officials, set houses ablaze in Niger

Four personnel of the Nigerian security and civil defence corps have been killed after an Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) planted by bandits/insurgents exploded in Galadiman kogo area of Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

Confirming the incidence, the police public relations officer of the Niger state command DSP Wasiu Abiodun said six other persons were killed and houses were set ablaze.

Spokesman of the coalition of Shiroro Associations Salis Sabo said the community was raised down by the bandits yesterday night before the IED were planted today.

Galadiman kogo was attacked 3 weeks ago where bandits killed 16 people. He attributed the attack to the withdrawal of the local vigilante and hunters group stationed in the community.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Monday Bala Kuryas, has deployed the Police Explosive Ordinance Unit (EOD) to sweep the area with a view to defuse other IEDs that might have been planted in the area, while one of the notorious bandits/insurgents was apprehended and investigation is ongoing as the suspect is undergoing interrogation in Police custody.