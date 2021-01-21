Four people have been killed in isolated locations of Giwa, Chikun and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna state.

Security personnel said one of the victims, Ibrahim Salisu was killed after an attempt to kidnap him by the bandits.

Similarly, Abdullahi Saleh, a herder, was killed along the Kangimi axis, on the Kaduna-Jos Road in Igabi local government.

The state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has condoled with the families of the slain citizens.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan said intensified ground and air patrols will be sustained in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas, linking up to Niger State.